Razer Unveils Its First Ever Blade Laptop With An AMD Ryzen Processor Inside: The Razer Blade 14

During E3 today, Razer unveiled that the Razer Blade 14 will finally be making a return after three years, but this time, it's coming equipped with AMD inside. It's the first time ever that a Blade laptop will have an AMD Ryzen processor inside.

With the implementation of the AMD Ryzen processors, Razer has pulled out all the stops and gone all out with the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 9 5900HX in the Blade 14. In the graphics department, Razer has paired the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with the all-new Ryzen processor. It comes equipped with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 1TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD. With all this top-of-the-line technology comes features such as resizable BAR, dynamic boost, and more features.

Don't worry about the Razer Blade 14 running too hot because it has plenty of cooling power. It takes advantage of a vacuum-sealed vapor chamber to dissipate the heat. The vapor chamber works in tandem with low-profile fans which use 88 fan blades with a thickness of .1 mm to expel the hot air and bring in cold air. This advanced cooling design allows Razer to go ultra-thin at 0.66” with the Blade 14.

With all the advanced internals, the Razer Blade 14 has two display options. The first option is a Quad HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage. The second option is a Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% SRGB color coverage. Both panels support AMD FreeSync Premium. The keyboard features per-key lighting via the Razer Synapse software and beside the keyboard on both side sit 7.1 surround sound speakers tuned using THX Spatial Audio technology

For the first Razer Blade laptop to feature an AMD Ryzen processor, the starting price is $1,799.99 with various configurations at a higher price point. The first collaboration between Razer and AMD has made quite a splash and we hope to see it thrive in the future.