Razer’s 2022 Blade Lineup Features Next-Gen Intel Alder Lake & AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs, Up To RTX 3080 Ti Graphics, More Gaming Performance

Razer Goes All Out With 2022 Blade Laptop Lineup: Intel Alder Lake & AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs With The Fastest NVIDIA Mobile GPU Ever Made!

Razer is going all out by upgrading not one but its entire Blade laptop stack, including 17-inch, 15-inch, and 14-inch models. The new laptops are outfitted with the latest and greatest hardware that the tech world has to offer so let's start with the specifications.

Razer Blade 17 Laptop (Intel 2022)

We first have the high-performance Razer Blade 17 which will be featuring Intel Alder Lake CPUs with options including the Core i9-12900HK and Core i7-12800H (14 cores up to 5 GHz). There are at least 6 options to select from with FHD, QHD, and UHD options (with and without GSYNC) & up to 360Hz refresh rates. As for GPU options, you can start with a GeForce RTX 3060 or go all the way up to the RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, and even an RTX 3080 Ti option. It is said that the new Ti options are geared for extreme gamers with the 3070 Ti being 70% faster than the RTX 2070 SUPER while the RTX 3080 Ti blazes past the desktop Titan RTX.































For memory, the Razer Blade 17 features up to 32 GB DDR5-5200, and storage options include up to 4 TB NVMe SSD and an additional M.2 slot. The laptop comes with a compact 280W adapter and houses an 82 WHr lithium polymer battery. The Razer Blade 17 starts at $2699.99 US for the base variant and goes up to $4299.99 US for the fully stacked variant.

Razer Blade 15 Laptop (Intel 2022)

Just like the Blade 17, the Razer Blade 15 comes in six different options to select from with almost the same configurations except being within a smaller package that allows for only 2 TB SSD and a 15" display across all models that can go either FHD or QHD. There isn't any UHD option within the Blade 15 stack. The battery is slightly smaller at 80 WHr and is powered by the same 230W adapter. The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2499.99 US for the base configuration and goes all the way up to an insane $3999.99 US for the fully stacked model.

Razer Blade 14 Laptop (AMD 2022)

The Razer Blade 14 moves away from Intel CPUs and goes all AMD with three configurations that are powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APUs. The three options include a single FHD model (144 Hz) and two QHD variants (165 Hz). These are all AMD Freesync and GSync compatible / compliant. All variants are equipped with AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX APU which features 8 cores, 16 threads, 20 MB of L3 cache along with the latest RDNA 2 based Radeon 680M graphics. As for the CPU clocks, they have been rated at 4.6 GHz Max boost which is slightly lower than the max 4.9 GHz that this chip offers. This is due to the TDP configured down to 35W from its original 45 Watt spec.







































The discrete GPU options for the Razer Blade 14 include the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti, and RTX 3080 Ti. Memory comes in the form of a soldered 16 GB DDR5-4800 (Dual-Channel) design & there's up to 2 TB of upgradable storage onboard the laptop. The Razer Blade 14 laptops with AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs will have a price starting at $1,999.99 US.

Razer Blade 17, 15, 14 Official Specs Sheet:









