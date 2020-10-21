Rainbow Six Siege is Getting a Sweet New Map and “Sugar Fright” Mode for Halloween

The Halloween event season is upon us, and Rainbow Six Siege’s new limited-time mode has leaked early, because everything Siege does leaks early! Apparently, this year’s Halloween event will be called Sugar Fright and focus more on the sweet side of the holiday. YouTuber Benjaminstrike posted a clip showing the mode in action, which you can check out below.

So, as you can see, it seems Sugar Fright will be taking place on a new Candy-Land-style map, full of sweets, cookies, and other assorted treats. It also appears as if players will be able to don weird Muppet-like skins. As for mode itself, it would seem to be a 5v5 showdown between “Treaters” and “Trickers,” with players collecting sweets from downed enemies. The first team to 50 candies wins. Pretty straightforward stuff in terms of rules – the quirky map is what’s really going to set this mode apart I think.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5, Season 3, entitled Shadow Legacy, is currently in full swing. The Season adds Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher as a playable operative, reworks the Chalet map, and more. The long-promised rework for the game’s worst operator, Tachanka, also recently hit test servers. Finally, it has been announced the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow (October 22). So yeah, there’s a lot going on in the world of Rainbow Six Siege right now!

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Upgraded Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game will be released sometime this year, although a specific release date has yet to be locked down. According to the leaks, the Sugar Fright event will kick off on October 22, so hopefully we’ll get some sort of official trailer or announcement soon. What do you think? Ready for a Siege sugar high?