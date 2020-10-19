Rainbow Six Siege is Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month

Rainbow Six Siege has been perhaps the most resilient live-service game of this past generation, and soon there will be another way to jump in, as Ubisoft’s tactical shooter is joining Xbox Game Pass! Rainbow Six Siege hits Game Pass this week, and subscribers will be able to get 10 percent off on various in-game items, including the game’s current Year 5 pass.

With a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 60 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique operators. With access to dozens of operators, be the hero and choose exactly how you want to approach each challenge you encounter. Through the constant addition of new operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5, Season 3, entitled Shadow Legacy, is currently in full swing. The Season adds Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher as a playable operative, reworks the Chalet map, and more. The long-promised rework for the game’s worst operator, Tachanka, also recently hit test servers. So there’s plenty to keep new Rainbow Six Siege players busy at the moment!

In other Xbox Game Pass news, Microsoft has announced three Tim-Schafer-written LucasArts classics, Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango, will be joining the service on October 29. You can check out all the other games coming to Game Pass this month, right here.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. If you’re a new subscriber, you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold) for only $1.

Rainbow Six Siege hit Xbox Game Pass on October 22. Any Rainbow Six Siege holdouts out there? Are you finally going to try out the game now that it’s on Game Pass?