Rainbow Six Movie Coming from John Wick Director

A movie adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six novel is on the way from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It will be a sequel to Without Remorse, another adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel released in April 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Michael B. Jordan will once again play the protagonist, John Clark. He is also set to produce the Rainbow Six film alongside Elizabeth Raposo (Outlier Society), Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans (Weed Road Pictures), as well as Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec (The Saw Mill).

The Rainbow Six novel is known to gamers because it spawned the acclaimed first-person tactical shooter franchise made by Ubisoft and composed of thirteen games, with the fourteenth (Rainbow Six Mobile) due to be released this year on iOS and Android platforms. Ubisoft is still releasing regular content for Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction, with the former game enjoying a healthy player base over seven years after the launch.

As for the Rainbow Six movie (which should release theatrically, unlike Without Remorse), the presence of Chad Stahelski provides hope that it will fare better than the forgettable previous installment. Stahelski, who's also set to executive produce with Jason Spitz and Alex Young under 87Eleven Entertainment, scored massive success with the John Wick franchise and has since been tapped for several upcoming projects, including the Ghost of Tsushima adaptation and the Highlander remake, with the latter rumored to star Henry Cavill as one of the lead characters. Cavill is also busy spearheading and starring in the newly announced Warhammer 40,000 Cinematic Universe, as announced late last year.

Stay tuned for all the latest rumors, leaks, and news on the upcoming Rainbow Six film.