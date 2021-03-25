Ghost of Tsushima Movie in Production, to Be Directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski

A Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation is in production, Deadline revealed today, with none other than Chad Stahelski (director of all the John Wick movies) set to direct. He'll also be a producer alongside Alex Young and Jason Spitz from 87Eleven Entertainment.

Unsurprisingly, the Ghost of Tsushima movie will be developed by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, which was instituted for the very purpose of adapting Sony gaming IPs to the big and the small screen. Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, stated:

We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.

Of course, game developer Sucker Punch Productions is also overseeing the project through Peter Kang. The Ghost of Tsushima movie will be the second big-screen adaptation to be developed by PlayStation Productions following the long-gestating Uncharted movie, which is now set to be released on February 11th, 2022 with Tom Holland starring as a young Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor 'Sully' Sullivan. Of course, there's also the small-screen adaptation of The Last of Us into a TV series produced by HBO, where Pedro Pascal will play Joel and Bella Ramsey will play Ellie.

Ghost of Tsushima launched in July 2020 to rave reviews, including our own.

Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch's best game yet and a great open world title capable of measuring to some of the biggest names in the genre. The excellent rendition of feudal Japan, along with its well-written characters and story, make Ghost of Tsushima stand out as the last must-have PlayStation 4 exclusive.

According to Deadline's article, it has sold 6.5 million copies to date.