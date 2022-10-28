Menu
Company

Rainbow Six Extraction After Effect Event Adds New Game Mode

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 28, 2022, 04:03 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
After Effect

Ubisoft announced the availability of a new Rainbow Six Extraction Crisis Event called After Effect. The fourth Crisis Event to be introduced to the cooperative first-person shooter game, After Effect adds new REACT Tech (the Repulsion Harness), new cosmetic rewards (Universal Headgear, Uniform, Charm, Weapon Skin), the new Protean Finka enemy, and a brand new game mode.

In After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry it, and wield its power; or escort and protect the carrier against incoming threats – including the Amber Sprawl. The Nucleus' Death Marker is a powerful ability that the carrier can use against enemies and Parasite structures. It will allow their squad mates to instantly obliterate marked enemies through any damage source that hits them afterwards, so players must wield this powerful ability strategically.  

Related StoryNathan Birch
Rainbow Six Extraction “Eclipse” Event Adds New Operator, Weapon, and Enemy Type Today

The Operator carrying the Nucleus will start experiencing blinding exposure, which will impair their vision. The exposure levels increase over time until the carrier drops the Nucleus or reaches 100% exposure level. Their speed and mobility are greatly reduced while holding the Nucleus and they are unable to fend off threats unless they use the new REACT tech, Repulsion Harness, which is the only tool available to them as a carrier. Enemies will primarily target the Nucleus carrier, so squad members must work together to protect them. Players can take turns carrying the Nucleus and work together to secure the route out of the containment zones. 

The new Amber Sprawl, like regular Sprawl, will be present in all sub-maps, slowing down and causing damage to players who walk over it – this dangerous and deadly iteration must be destroyed by players to not hinder their gameplay.  

After Effect is live now on all platforms until November 17th. In related Ubisoft news, the publisher announced that Rainbow Six Siege has surpassed 85 million unique registered players, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla registered over 20 million unique players.

Products mentioned in this post

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
USD 24
Rainbow Six Siege
USD 19
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
USD 17

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order