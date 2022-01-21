Rainbow Six Extraction Comparison Video Highlights Higher Average Resolution on Xbox Series X and More

A new Rainbow Six Extraction comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the PC and console versions of the game.

The video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how performance is mostly solid on all platforms, but the average resolution is slightly higher on Xbox Series X, outside of FPS mode, which limits the resolution to 1080p and adds some visual enhancements like better shadows and more.

- Rainbow Six Extraction PC runs on Ultra using an RTX 3080.

- All Oldgen consoles are limited to 30fps.

- PS5 and Series X have an FPS mode. Limit the maximum resolution to 1080p, guaranteeing a stable 60fps. It also adds enhancements to reflections, shadows, lighting, and other effects, but I don't think it's worth turning this mode on.

- Ubisoft intends to add a 120fps mode in the future for Nextgen consoles in the future, but no date.

- The FOV can only be adjusted on PC up to 90. On consoles it is limited to 60.

- The average resolution on Series X is slightly higher than PS5.

- Loading times are quite long on all platforms.

- The framerate is stable on all consoles (I have detected some drops in moments of stress in Series, but nothing serious).

- Solid work, but with few improvements on Nextgen consoles.

Rainbow Six Extraction is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.