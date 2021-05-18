AMD has released its new Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.5.2, which has been optimized for Sony Bend’s Days Gone.

Previously only available on PlayStation 4 (and PS5 as well), Sony Bend’s survival action-adventure is now also available for PC players through Steam. Following the game’s global PC launch, the Red team has now released a new driver set that packs optimizations for AMD GPU users.

In addition to packing optimizations for Days Gone, the new Adrenalin driver also offers support for Microsoft’s DX12 Agility SDK and Shader Model 6.6.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for AMD’s new driver.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.5.2 Release Notes Support For Days Gone

Microsoft® DirectX® 12 Agility SDK & Microsoft® Shader Model 6.6 Fixed Issues Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver folders if they are stored in the same directory as the Radeon Software installation. Users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the latest AMD cleanup utility instead.

Cyberpunk 2077™ may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.

Intermittent loss of signal during AMD Link’s Stream Optimization if HEVC is used on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products or later.

The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.

FPS logging may log incorrectly or fail to log on RyzenTM Mobile 4000 series and RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.

Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.

The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 21.5.2 driver can be downloaded via AMD’s official website right here.

Days Gone is available globally now for PC and PlayStation platforms. Be sure to read Alessio Palumbo’s review from 2019 right here.