Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 With 100W Charging Support Reportedly Arriving for Gaming Smartphones in Q1 2021

With TSMC ramping up production for Qualcomm, it won’t be long before we see an official announcement later in the year. However, flagship Android smartphones will only be able to use it next year, but there’s something exciting on the horizon too. According to a tipster, 100W charging support is also coming to these smartphones, so let us talk about that in more detail here, shall we?

Few Manufacturers Are Focused on Gaming Smartphones at This Time - Perhaps Xiaomi’s Black Shark 4 Will Have 100W Charging Support

A tweet published by Digital Chat Station talks about a Snapdragon 875 and 100W charging support combo arriving for gaming smartphones in Q1, 2021. The tipster wasn’t kind enough to share which device would get these hardware upgrades, but we doubt it will take that long to find out. After all, Xiaomi demoed its 100W Super Charge Turbo technology in 2019, revealing that a smartphone with a 4000mAh battery could be topped up in just 17 minutes.

Snapdragon 865 Plus Launch Reportedly Set for July With Faster CPU, GPU Clock Speeds

With Xiaomi already having access to this technology and one of its flagships expected to tout a Snapdragon 875, we believe one of the first devices to rock this combo could be the Black Shark 4. Of course, this is just pure speculation at this stage, so we’ll find out the complete set of news when the Snapdragon Summit 2020 kicks off later this year. In related news, the Snapdragon 875 should be a major step-up when compared to the Snapdragon 865. For instance, it’s expected to house an integrated Snapdragon X60 5G modem, while the Snapdragon 865 does not.

The main selling point of the Q1 gaming mobile phone case next year is s875+100w±. At present, three of the four domestic game phone manufacturers are testing and promoting the commercialization of 100-watt fast charging. The large battery + super fast charging is too c.. (1/2) — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) June 27, 2020

Qualcomm did announce the Snapdragon X60 earlier this year but said that it will be available for phones next year. Whether or this integrated solution will reduce the cost of the SoC for 2021, we’re not sure as yet. The one thing that does bother us is the amount of heat generated by a 100W charger. This can mean manufacturers who choose to use a Snapdragon 875 and 100W charging support will need to think long and hard about adopting an effective cooling solution.

Are you excited to see gaming smartphones with a brand new silicon and 100W charging support materialize in Q1, 2021? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (Digital Chat Station)