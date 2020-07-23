Psychonauts 2 Reveals a New Psychedelic Level and Jack Black Song in a Fresh Trailer

The wait for a new Psychonauts has not been an easy one. After many years of pleading from fans, Double Fine finally crowdfunded Psychonauts 2, but the project has been hit with numerous delays since -- the game was originally scheduled to come out in 2018, but was pushed to 2019, and then to 2020 and beyond. Of course, Double Fine was also purchased by Microsoft in the interim, so many have been curious to see how that may have affected the project.

Well, today during the big Xbox Games Showcase we got a new Psychonauts 2 trailer, and it sure doesn’t seem like Microsoft is dialing back Psychonauts’ trademark trippiness! Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

STALKER 2 Drops a Moody First Trailer, Making Console Debut on Xbox Series X

Not exactly sure what was going on in that trailer? That's okay, it was...a lot to take in. Thankfully, Double Fine has provided some additional details...

Our latest trailer shows Raz hot on the mole’s trail but there’s a catch: the brain containing information he needs has been left in a jar for way too long. Using his ability to leap into minds, Raz works with the brain’s owner (a mysterious ball of light voiced by Jack Black) in order to reawaken their lost senses. Their journey is a colorful trip through psychedelic concert halls and the strange backstages of the mind. Psychonauts 2 contains all the jumping and platforming fans crave but adds new psychic powers for some added zing! In this new level, Raz’s companion teaches him the mind-bending “Time Bubble” ability, which can be used to slow down moving objects or obstacles to create makeshift platforms, or freeze fast moving enemies long enough to PSI-Blast them into oblivion. There’s no need to rush when you literally control time and space! Well, except for that whole part where the villains might summon a world-devouring monster.

Psychonauts 2 is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PS4 sometime in 2021. What do you think? Are you ready for this trip?