Chicory: A Colorful Tale is Bringing Artsy Adventure to PC and PlayStation This Spring

There are plenty of brightly-hued cartoon indies out there right now, but Chicory: A Colorful Tale takes things to another level. The latest game from Wandersong creator Greg Lobanov, Chicory is part Zelda-style adventure game, part art project, as you’ll be able to paint on everything in the game's world, both for fun and to solve certain puzzles.

Since the game is a PlayStation console exclusive, it will also tap into the DualSense controller’s features, with the touchpad being used for painting and haptic feedback giving you a tactile feel for the world. You can check out the latest trailer for Chicory: A Colorful Tale, below.

Pretty charming stuff! Need to know more? Here’s the game’s official description:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game about a dog wielding a magic brush! Use the painting powers to explore, solve puzzles, help your animal friends and restore color to the world. The Brush is a one-of-a-kind artifact that can color the world. Naturally, it needs a wielder, a master artist responsible for all colors and for passing the brush down. The current wielder, Chicory, is immensely talented and beloved by all... until all the color in the land vanishes, and her with it! I guess that leaves it up to you, her number one fan, to take up the brush and fill in for her. Hmm...good luck! Explore the Picnic Province, and draw on anything!

Manipulate the environment with your paint and solve puzzles!

Unlock new paint abilities and use them to reach new places!

Collectible clothes, plants and furniture to dress your character and the world how you want!

A world full of animal characters to help and befriend!

Local co-op! Play with your friends and paint together!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is coming to PC (via Steam), PS4, and PS5 this spring.