PlayStation 4 System Software Update 7.01 Now Live; Size Revealed

A new PlayStation 4 system software update is now live worldwide.

The 7.01 update doesn't bring anything major to the console, and the patch notes talk, as usual, of stability improvements. The update, which is required to access the console's online features, is 447.9MB big, so it won't take too to download for most users.

The previous PlayStation 4 system software update, update 7.00, introduced changes to the Party feature as well as support for Remote Play on Android devices, HDR improvements and more.

Main features in the PlayStation 4 system software update 7.00 The following changes have been made to Party The maximum number of people who can join a party has been increased from 8 to 16.

Chat transcription has been added, and accessibility has been improved.While in a party, use(PS4 Second Screen)*1 on your smartphone or other mobile device to convert party voice chat to text, or to enter text to have it read aloud to other party members.This feature works only in English and is available only on PS4 systems sold in certain regions.

Network connectivity has been improved.

Audio quality of voice chat has been improved.

Remote Play can now be used on more devices. Besides Xperia™ devices, Remote Play can now be used on other smartphones and tablets running Android™ 5.0 or higher2. Download(PS4 Remote Play) from Google Play™ to use this feature.Additionally, for mobile devices running Android 10, you can now connect a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth® for Remote Play2*3.

When using Remote Play on an iPhone or iPad, you can now do the following things. Select(Settings) on the Remote Play screen to switch to these settings.

iPhone or iPad: The controller can now be displayed at all times.

iPhone: You can now lock the screen orientation.

You can now use a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth for Remote Play on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac*.Update to the following OS to use this feature.

iOS 13

iPadOS 13

macOS Catalina

Some features, such as the touch pad and the vibration function, may not be available on the iPhone and iPad.