DualSense Firmware Updater Official Tool Now Available on PC

As first uncovered earlier this month, Sony has indeed been working on an official firmware updater PC tool for its popular DualSense controller.

The app is available now for download, weighing just about 4.5 MB. It'll update your controller's firmware; mine was stuck on version 0282, whereas the latest firmware is version 0297.

System requirements You need a Windows PC that meets the following system requirements. OS Windows 10 (64 bit) or Windows 11 Storage space 10 MB or more Display resolution 1024 × 768 or higher USB port Required Update If it’s your first time updating the firmware, you need to install the app on your Windows PC. The next time you need to update the firmware, start from step 3. 1. Download [Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller] and save it to your desktop or other location. 2. Run the installation file, and then follow the on-screen instructions to install the app.

During the installation, you might see a request to download additional software that’s needed to use [Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller]. To download this software, follow the on-screen instructions. 3. Launch [Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller]. 4. Use a USB cable to connect your controller to your Windows PC, and then follow the on-screen instructions to start the update.

Don’t turn off your Windows PC or disconnect the USB cable during the update.

When the update is complete, a message appears. Select [OK] to finish the process. You can update the firmware for only one controller at a time. To update the firmware for multiple controllers, you need to do each controller individually.

You could previously update the DualSense controller's firmware via the PlayStation 5 console. Of course, there's a lot of PC gamers who might want to get the DualSense for its advanced features (haptics feedback, adaptive triggers, etc.) without actually owning a PS5, so it'll be handy for them. Unfortunately, said features still won't work wirelessly on PC, even with the latest firmware.

While there are a few games that support the DualSense features natively (via USB), like Deathloop and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, PC gamers can also take advantage of programs such as DualSenseX to try and add haptics feedback and adaptive triggers even to games that lack native support. For example, the Cyberpunk 2077 Adaptive Trigger Effects mod works through DualSenseX (which is coming soon to Steam).