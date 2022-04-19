PS5 Stock Increase Leads to Better UK Sales for GT7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Other Exclusives

An increase in the availability of the PS5 stock across the United Kingdom led to vastly improved weekly sales for exclusives such as Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, which jumped to the second and third place on the chart, according to GamesIndustry.

Polyphony Digital's racing game sold 163% more than in the previous week when it was #7th, while Guerrilla's open world action RPG surged by an impressive 307%.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Targetting Late 2023-2024 Launch, Pricing at Around $600-$700 Premium 8K Gaming Segment

The same actually applies to other first-party PlayStation 5 exclusives. Insomniac's launch title Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ranked 15th with a 302% sales spike over the previous week, though the most impressive week-over-week increase was registered by Insomniac's most recent release, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which sold 709% more. Even Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo experienced a 210% surge, while Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut was up 464% compared to the previous week.

It is likely that Sony made an effort to ensure better PS5 stock availability in time for the Easter price promotions. However, the chip shortage is still very much an issue. The Japanese company previously had to cut sales estimates for the PlayStation 5 console due to this ongoing problem, thus inevitably falling behind launch-aligned PlayStation 4 sales.

Back to the UK weekly software chart, though, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga retains the top position. It had debuted last week as the fastest-selling LEGO game ever in the United Kingdom, nearly matching Elden Ring as the biggest launch of the year so far.