AORUS Model S 12th Mini Gaming PC Is Slightly Bigger Than An Xbox Series X Console But Packs Intel’s Alder Lake Desktop CPUs & Up To NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPUs

AORUS has released its new Model S 12th Gaming Mini PC which offers an Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPU & up to an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU in chassis that resembles that Xbox Series X.

AORUS Model S 12th Is A Gaming Mini PC That Looks Like An Xbox Series X But Is More Powerful Than The Console

Recently, there have been a few chassis designs that look a lot similar to the Xbox Series X gaming console. NZXT was the first to introduce a similar design with its H1 Mini-ITX casing and it looks like AORUS is following suit with its new Model S 12th Gaming Mini PC which offers a combination of really high-end components within such a small form factor design.

Now Gigabyte has had its own take on the Mini PC segment with the BRIX PCs but they never did reach the amount of popularity the company had expected. Now, AORUS is taking the Model S to the next level with upgraded specifications that feature up to an Intel Core i7-12700K CPU. Yes! It's a socketed CPU in such a compact chassis. The motherboard itself is based on the Z690 chipset & features the LGA 1700 socket which means you can simply upgrade it (but keep in mind the TDP constraints).







Other specifications of the AORUS Model S 12th Mini PC include up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card using Gigabyte's own custom cooling design, 32 GB of DDR5-4800 memory, an NVMe 2 TB M.2 SSD (Gen 4), a 750W 80 PLUS Gold PSU, all packed within this 14L chassis that measures at 190x189x400 (WxDxH). I/O on the PC includes 2 HDMI, 3 DisplayPorts, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type, 2 USB 2.0 Type-A, a 2.5GbE Ethernet LAN port, 2 SMA (2T2R) ports, dual audio ports, and a Q-Flash Plus button.

Now the AORUS Models S 12th chassis isn't that big compared to the Xbox Series X console. Xbox Series X measures 151x151x301 while the AORUS Model S measures 190x189x400. In fact, the 12th Model S is almost the same height as the Sony PlayStation 5 console which measures 390mm. The AORUS S Mini PC also makes use of a vertical flow-through cooler that has the primary components (CPU & GPU) attached to a large central heatsink that has a copper baseplate and several heat pipes that connect with the chips. There's a fan at the bottom and on the top of the heatsink.











The bottom fan pushes air through the heatsink while the fan at the top pushes air out of the chassis. There are vents at the bottom sides of the chassis through which the chassis receives air and vents it out over at the top. AORUS states that this Hyper-Efficient vertical airflow with a 3-way air intake creates up to 84CFM of airflow (at 40 dB). The AORUS Model S looks great and is an SFF gaming powerhouse but currently, we don't know when it launches and what's the pricing going to be like. AORUS also offers the Model S in an AMD flavor with up to Ryzen 9 5900X CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards.

AORUS Models S 12th Mini Gaming PC Gallery: