PS Plus April 2021 Might Have Leaked Via German Deal Site and it Appears to be a Zombie Month – Rumor
The PS Plus April 2021 games might have been leaked by a German deal site, and if correct, April will be a Zombie month.
The ‘deal’ was posted on Mydealz.de by a deal credible poster, and from the looks of it, both Days Gone and Zombie Army will be part of April’s free PlayStation Plus titles alongside Oddworld: Soulstorm on PlayStation 5.
We haven’t been able to verify whether this ‘leak’ is accurate but the poster has been credible with previous deals. "I've sent the evidence to MyDealz directly and I can't share it directly here, so don't worry", the poster writes on the site.
Of course, Days Gone is already available for PS5 players through the PS Plus Collection but the game hasn’t been part of the monthly free PS Plus titles for PS4 players just yet.
Please take the information above with a fair grain of salt for now until Sony officially confirms April’s PS Plus titles.
Zombie Army 4: Dead War was released last year for PC and consoles. The third-person shooter from Rebellion was well received, and we rated it with a solid 8.
Zombie Army 4: Dead War isn’t the perfect Left 4 Dead successor fans have been champing for, but it’s one of the better attempts to date. What the game lacks in raw thrills, it makes up for with depth, challenge, solid tech, and devil-may-care craziness. If you’re not already tired of co-op zombie shooters, there’s a heck of a lot of fun to be had taking on Hitler’s hellish hordes.
Released in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Days Gone from Sony Bend Studio is among the best PS4 titles released. Our very own Alessio Palumbo reviewed the title back in April of 2019 and praised its combat, visuals, plot, and well-played characters.
Keeping up with the ongoing tradition of story-focused PlayStation 4 exclusives, Days Gone's greatest achievements are undoubtedly found in the storytelling and character building components. There's every hallmark of a great story here: poignant moments, unexpected twists and well-written characters who are characterized through a veritable ton of dialogue (often optional and skippable, though I'd strongly advise against doing so).
For this, the writers at Bend deserve a lot of praise, but so do the actors involved for their remarkable work in bringing their characters to life. Sam Witwer delivers an amazing performance (highlighted even further by the great facial animation techniques used by Bend, as his trademark expressions in Days Gone will be quickly recognized by those who've seen the actor in other works such as Supergirl) that's bound to turn Deacon St. John into a beloved character, but there are several memorable characters beyond him, from Sarah (played by Courtnee Draper, Bioshock: Infinite's Elizabeth) to 'Boozer', 'Iron Mike', Rikki (played by Nishi Munshi), Skizzo, the Colonel and others.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 23.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter