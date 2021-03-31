PS Plus April 2021 Might Have Leaked Via German Deal Site and it Appears to be a Zombie Month – Rumor

The PS Plus April 2021 games might have been leaked by a German deal site, and if correct, April will be a Zombie month.

The ‘deal’ was posted on Mydealz.de by a deal credible poster, and from the looks of it, both Days Gone and Zombie Army will be part of April’s free PlayStation Plus titles alongside Oddworld: Soulstorm on PlayStation 5.

We haven’t been able to verify whether this ‘leak’ is accurate but the poster has been credible with previous deals. "I've sent the evidence to MyDealz directly and I can't share it directly here, so don't worry", the poster writes on the site.

Of course, Days Gone is already available for PS5 players through the PS Plus Collection but the game hasn’t been part of the monthly free PS Plus titles for PS4 players just yet.

Please take the information above with a fair grain of salt for now until Sony officially confirms April’s PS Plus titles.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War was released last year for PC and consoles. The third-person shooter from Rebellion was well received, and we rated it with a solid 8.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War isn’t the perfect Left 4 Dead successor fans have been champing for, but it’s one of the better attempts to date. What the game lacks in raw thrills, it makes up for with depth, challenge, solid tech, and devil-may-care craziness. If you’re not already tired of co-op zombie shooters, there’s a heck of a lot of fun to be had taking on Hitler’s hellish hordes.

Released in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Days Gone from Sony Bend Studio is among the best PS4 titles released. Our very own Alessio Palumbo reviewed the title back in April of 2019 and praised its combat, visuals, plot, and well-played characters.

