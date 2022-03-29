PS Plus Games April 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Have Reportedly Leaked in Advance Again

The PS Plus games for April 2022 for both PS5 and PS4 have reportedly leaked in advance yet again.

As what appears to be common practice now, next month’s free PS Plus titles have been posted by French deals leaker ‘billbil-kun’ on French deals website Dealabs.com. For those unaware – this poster has a solid track record when it comes to posting the upcoming PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass titles shortly before they are officially announced.

According to this new leak, next month’s PS Plus lineup includes Hood: Outlaws & Legends for PS5/PS4, Slay the Spire for PlayStation 4, and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated for PlayStation 4. As posted by ‘billbil-kun’, these games will be available for PS Plus subscribers from April 5 through May 3. Down below you’ll find some additional info about these titles

Hood: Outlaws & Legends WE ARE ALL OUTLAWS… BUT SOME OF US WILL BECOME LEGENDS. In a violent, medieval world, outplay rival gangs in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists. Moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches Slay the Spire We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single player deckbuilder we could. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire! Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!

As always with these ‘leaks’ and rumors, please take the information with a grain of salt. This leaker, however, has proven to be rock solid when it comes to these kinds of leaks. As such, it only appears to be a matter of time before these titles are confirmed by Sony.