PlayStation Now Adds SoulCalibur VI, Blasphemous, and More in its Final Month

PlayStation Now isn’t long for this world, as the service will be merging with PlayStation Plus in June, but it is getting one more month of updates. PS Now subscribers can look forward to SoulCalibur VI, hardcore action-platformer Blasphemous, and more in May.

Here are some more details on the new PlayStation Now additions:

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Battle it out in epic matches in this 3D fighter set in the world of Naruto. Enjoy a totally revamped battle system whether you’re tackling single player Story mode, taking on friends in one-on-one clashes, or challenging the world’s best players online. Soulcalibur VI A tale of souls and swords, eternally retold. The weapon-based fighting classic returns with all-new battle mechanics and an assortment of game modes. Dig into the history of the series with Story mode, take on all comers in the multiplayer Online mode and create your own legendary fighter in Creation mode. Blasphemous Blasphemous is a punishing action-platformer that combines the fast-paced, skilled combat of a hack-n-slash game with a deep and evocative narrative core, delivered through exploration of a huge universe composed of non-linear levels. Explore this nightmarish world and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. Use devastating combos and brutal executions to smite the hordes of grotesque monsters and titanic bosses who are all ready to rip your limbs off. Locate and equip relics, rosary beads and prayers that call on the powers of the heavens to aid you in your quest to break your eternal damnation.

As mentioned, PS Now gets rolled into the new tiered PS Plus starting next month. Those with outstanding PS Now subscriptions will automatically be upgraded to the PS Plus Premium tier. That said, the tier that will replicate PS Now most closely is PS Plus Extra, which includes a library of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 titles that will likely largely reflect the current Now lineup. Oh, and if you're planning on stocking up on PS Now to get a deal on PS Plus Premium, sorry, Sony has shut that particular scheme down.

You can find out when the new PS Plus launches in your region, right here.