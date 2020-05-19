PS+ Has 41.5 Million Subscribers, PS Now Over 2.2 Million

Sony's yearly Corporate Strategy Meeting took place today and the company provided updated subscription numbers for both PS+ and PS Now.

PS+ has 41.5 million subscribers now, according to Sony President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. PlayStation Now, on the other hand, has surpassed the threshold of 2.2 million subscribers as of the end of April 2020.

It's still a relatively low number if you consider that PS Now launched back in 2014. However, the growth in the past year has been significant as you can see in the graph below. That's because Sony finally decided to periodically bring some of its biggest games into the PS Now library.

PlayStation Now will likely be pushed even further going forward. In the press release shared alongside the Corporate Meeting, the cloud streaming service is highlighted once again. We'll see if that means PS Now users getting the most important exclusive titles in a timely fashion.

The PlayStation Now cloud streaming game service and Remote Play functionality enable users to enjoy a seamless gaming experience anytime, anywhere.

The usage of the Remote Play feature also registered a big year-over-year increase, jumping by 2.5 times between December 2018 and 2019 according to Sony.

Last but not least, Sony's Kenichiro Yoshida also shared the less than surprising statement that a 'compelling' line-up of PlayStation 5 titles will be showcased 'soon'.

Of course, the meaning of soon could be debated endlessly. However, the latest rumors point out to an upcoming early June PS5 reveal event and a subsequent showcase in August, later this Summer.