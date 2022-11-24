The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Tamriel Rebuilt Mod Version 22.11 Introduces Two World Expansions

A new version of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Tamriel Rebuilt mod is now available for download, introducing two world expansions.

The 22.11 version, which can be downloaded by going here, introduces the Dominions of Dust and Embers of Empire world's expansion which feature new land as well as an overhaul of the western shore of the Telvanni peninsula filled with new quests to complete and more.

A new The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Tamriel Rebuilt version 22.11 trailer was also released online, and you can check it out right below.

Tamriel Rebuilt, the mod for TES III: Morrowind that adds the mainland of the province to the game, releases version 22.11!

This release adds two major expansions to the game world. Dominions of Dust is mostly a sparsely inhabited and dangerous borderland to Vvardenfell's southwest, in contention between Great Houses Hlaalu and Redoran. The exception is the city of Andothren, a huge Hlaalu trade port on the Inner Sea. Embers of Empire completely overhauls the western shore of the Telvanni peninsula with its Imperial settlements of Firewatch and Helnim – the lone outposts of Imperial power in this most hostile part of Morrowind.

Combined, the two expansions include new land areas three times the size of TES III: Bloodmoon and about 200 new or overhauled quests, finally bringing the total quest count of Tamriel Rebuilt to parity with the vanilla game and expansions.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is now available on PC. The original Xbox release is also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Backward Compatibility.