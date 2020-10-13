Prime Day Offers the Amazon Echo Dot for Just $19.99 [$31 Off]

Normally selling for $49.99, you can grab yourself a brand new Echo Dot (third-generation) for a low price of just $19.99.

Amazon's Very Own Echo Dot Smart Speaker Drops to Just $19.99 for Prime Day

It really, really wouldn't be a Prime Day if Amazon didn't offer up any sort of crazy deal on the Echo Dot. And here we are, with the Echo Dot selling for a measly price of just $19.99, down from its original $49.99 price.

The Echo Dot is Amazon's smart speaker that packs the power of Alexa. Apart from being a wonderful smart assistant, Alexa can handle a lot of smart home related tasks as well. If you have Alexa-compatible smart bulbs, switches, TVs, speakers, then you can use the Echo Dot to control them using the power of your voice. It screams, convenience, and you can have a taste of it for a small price of just $19.99.

Meet Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality - Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

There are no discount codes or coupons you need to know about. Just add the speaker to your cart and checkout as you normally would.

Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Was $49.99, now just $19.99

