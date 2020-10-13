Prime Day Deal Discounts Garmin Smartwatches and GPS Units by Up to 48%

Garmin fans, take note! A ton of Garmin smartwatches and GPS units are on sale this Prime Day, allowing you to save 48% without lifting a finger.

iPhone and Android users have pretty much made up their mind about what smartwatch they are going to buy. If there's an iPhone in your pocket, you will obviously get the Apple Watch. Android phone? Wear OS is the way to go. But, there's a third option available from Garmin and it packs a ton of features too. Right now, you can dive into the world of Garmin without spending too much money as well, thanks to Prime Day 2020.

To check out the full set of deals available, hop over to this link.

