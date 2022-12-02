PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound Series Custom Graphics Cards Pictured With Chonky 3-Slot Cooler

PowerColor's Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series graphics cards have officially been revealed, & feature a triple-slot cooling design.

PowerColor's Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound Custom Graphics Cards Revealed, 3-Slot Cooler

PowerColor is working on two lines of custom graphics cards for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards, the Red Devil and the Hellhound series. The company already gave us a good look at the Red Devil graphics card which features a >3-slot design and provided a teaser for Hellhound series last month. Now, we get a much better look at the Hellhound series graphics cards which will come in both RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT flavors.

The PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series graphics cards will feature a full custom design. This variant should be utilized by the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics card. As for the design and what we can see from the picture, the card should measure around 3 slots tall and has a full-coverage back plate that extends beyond the PCB. The PCB seems to be using a custom design but retains the two 8-pin power connectors that are also used by the reference models.

The cooler on the graphics card comprises a GPU Direct-contact copper plate with a larger 91 x 89 x 2.6mm contact surface and comes with two large aluminum heatsink blocks that are connected via eight 6mm nickel-plated copper heat pipes.

The PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series graphics cards are engulfed in blue LEDs on the front and back but the new variant will also feature an Amethyst LED color. You can see that the Hellhound logo on the back also lits up. You can also find the GPU retention bracket on the back which holds the huge heatsink comprising several aluminum fins and heat pipes. The card has the 'Radeon' logo on the side and features a triple-fan solution. There are also two switches on the back of the PCB, one is to control the LEDs while the other is a BIOS switch that will let you enable the Silent or Stock profile.

The PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series graphics cards make use of a premium 14-layer high-TG PCB with a 2 oz copper design. The PCB is equipped with a 20 Phase VRM design that is also used by Sapphire's Vapor-X variant which was revealed yesterday.

AMD is reportedly planning to launch its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards in reference flavors. The AIB cards are being prepped but according to recent rumors, we won't see them on retail shelves until 1-2 weeks after launch. PowerColor is one of the three AIB partners of AMD to reveal its custom designs with the other two being Sapphire & ASUS. Neither company has fully revealed their lineups but has only given us a brief look at the design of their next-gen RDNA 3-powered solutions.

