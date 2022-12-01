Sapphire Teases Radeon RX 7900 Vapor-X Series Graphics Cards, Custom Design With 20 VRMs & Triple 8-Pin Power Connectors

Sapphire has become the latest AIB partner of AMD to tease its next-gen Radeon RX 7900 Vapor-X series custom graphics cards.

Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 Vapor-X Graphics Card Teaser Gives Us A Glimpse of Premium-Quality Custom PCB Design

Unlike another manufacturer who has only shown us the cooling system of their upcoming AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards, Sapphire Technology is kicking off its marketing campaign with a first look at the PCB of their high-end Vapor-X cooling system. The company has already provided a look at its Nitro+ series graphics cards but the Vapor-X sits one notch in the premium segment as its Toxic series cards.

Looking at the custom PCB, we can see the massive AMD Navi 31 GPU die sitting in the middle which will be utilizing a vapor-chamber heatsink design and the PCB seems to be using a high-quality 20-phase VRM design that is supplied power through a triple 8-pin connector interface. Considering that others have gone with a triple-slot or quad-slot cooler design, we can expect Sapphire to make use of a similar and chunky cooling for its Radeon RX 7900 Vapor-X custom graphics cards too.

AMD is reportedly planning to launch its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards in reference flavors. The AIB cards are being prepped but according to recent rumors, we won't see them on retail shelves until 1-2 weeks after launch. Sapphire is the third AIB partner of AMD to reveal its custom designs with the other two being PowerColor & ASUS. Neither company has fully revealed their lineups but has only given us a brief look at the design of their next-gen RDNA 3-powered solutions.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from beginning December 13, 2022, and from leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston beginning mid-December. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has an SEP of $999 USD, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has an SEP of $899 USD. via AMD

We also reported that AMD might have a launch supply better than NVIDIA's RTX 40 series but it looks like the red team really wants users to have a taste of their reference designs first. It's definitely going to be a heated December with NVIDIA and AMD both battling out in the high-end GPU space.

