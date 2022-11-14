PowerColor Teases Next-Gen Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound Custom Graphics Cards, Dual 8-Pin Connector & Triple-Fan Design

PowerColor has given us a taste of what their next-gen Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound custom graphics card would look like.

PowerColor's Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound Graphics Card Teased, Custom Design With Dual 8-Pin Power Connectors

Earlier this month, PowerColor gave us a first look at their Radeon RX 7900 series Red Devil cards too which feature an interesting new design. The company also stated that they would post a story behind their Red Devil and Hellhound series over at Twitter and it looks like the first part of this has been tweeted by PowerColor's Japan handle.

The design that has been teased is definitely not an existing Radeon RX 6000 series card since the backplate doesn't match any current Hellhound variant from PowerColor. This variant should be utilized by the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics card. As for the design and what we can see from the picture, the card should measure around 2.5 - 3 slots tall and has a full-coverage back plate that extends beyond the PCB. The PCB seems to be using a custom design but retains the two 8-pin power connectors that are also used by the reference models.

The PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series graphics cards are engulfed in blue LEDs on the front and back. You can see that the Hellhound logo on the back also lits up. You can also find the GPU retention bracket on the back which holds the huge heatsink comprising several aluminum fins and heat pipes. The card has the 'Radeon' logo on the side and features a triple-fan solution. There are also two switches on the back of the PCB, one is to control the LEDs while the other is a BIOS switch that will let you enable the Silent or Stock profile.

Currently, only ASUS has officially revealed its custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT designs but it looks like other manufacturers are getting ready to start marketing their custom designs that will be launching alongside the reference cards on the 13th of December.