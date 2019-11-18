Pokemon Sword and Shield Score 2nd Biggest UK Launch in Pokemon History; Death Stranding Sales Take a Dive

Pokemon Sword and Shield are experiencing the 2nd biggest UK launch in Pokemon history.

Launched globally last week exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword took the first spot in the UK charts with the title becoming the biggest boxed exclusive title in the UK of 2019 - the latest Pokemon installment is only being beaten by FIFA 20 and the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but of these games were released on multiple platforms.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Pokemon Shield debuted at the 3rd spot in the UK charts, while the Dual Edition (which includes both Sword and Shield) debuted at spot number 7. “Combined together, the titles have secured the second biggest launch for Pokémon games in UK history, having sold 33% (or 43%) more units than 2010's Black and White on Nintendo DS”, GamesIndustry writes. “The new games have also sold 53% (or 64.6%) more units at launch than last year's Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, which were also released on Nintendo Switch.”

However, compared to the initial 3DS Pokemon Sun and Moon sales, Sword and Shield sales are roughly 39% lower. However, digital sales aren’t included in this data and digital sales have been increasing for Nintendo since the release of the Sun and Moon.

Another interesting tidbit from the latest UK sales data is that Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding dropped considerably in the charts. The ‘stranding’ game debuted last week at the 2nd spot but has now fallen to spot number 8 with sales having dropped by more than 70%.