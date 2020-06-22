Pokémon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Refunds Do Seem to Be Offered by Nintendo

From the looks of it, Nintendo does seems to be offering Pokémon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor refunds for those who’ve mistakenly purchased the wrong version of the DLC.

So what’s the deal here? Last week, several major outlets reported that Nintendo wouldn’t be offering refunds for people who purchased the wrong version of the recently released Isle of Armor expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch. The thing is that Nintendo has released two versions of the expansion – one for Pokémon Sword and one for Pokémon Sword.

On the expansion’s official website, and when purchasing the DLC, players are being warned about picking the right version on several occasions.

We’ve included some of the warnings below:

Each Expansion Pass is only compatible with the game version of the same name. You will be unable to play the additional content if you get the wrong Expansion Pass, so be careful! You will need to purchase the Expansion Pass that matches the version of the game you own. If you have Pokémon Sword, you will need to purchase the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass, while if you have Pokémon Shield, you will need to purchase the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass. The Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass will both be available in Nintendo eShop. You’ll be able to check the purchase page of the correct Expansion Pass for your game version by selecting the Expansion Pass notice displayed in the menu screen of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Please make sure to select the version that is compatible with your game.

With Nintendo’s stance on refunds, this had many believe that the company wouldn’t be offering refunds for those who still ended up purchasing the wrong version of the expansion.

Mistakes can still be made, however, and luckily, Nintendo does appear to be assisting customers with the wrong version of Isle of Armor expansion. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Nintendo confirmed that people with the wrong version of the expansion should contact customer support in order to get the right version of Isle of Armor. We should note that the tweet clearly mentions “mistakenly purchased”, thereby implying that there are some conditions to be met in order to successfully get a refund.

When purchasing the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, please ensure you select the one that corresponds with the version of the game you own. If you mistakenly purchased the incorrect pass, please contact customer support. https://t.co/nPmIXrIe59 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2020

The Isle of Armor expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield is available now for the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to read up on our very own review from Dave Aubrey right here.