Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Trailers Show off Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon

Ule Lopez
Oct 14, 2022, 01:29 PM EDT
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming relatively soon, and the developers at Game Freak keep providing video updates relating to the game. For instance, the team revealed fourteen minutes of gameplay last week to prep players for the ninth generation of Pokemon. Today has a new update, as well, in the form of new Pokemon and one of the game’s Gym leaders.

This new Gym leader is Iono, serving as the game’s Electric-type Gym leader. She both manages the Electric Gym and live streams her battles to fans in the Iono Zone (yes, you read that correctly). Busy visual design aside, Pokemon’s official YouTube channel has a short trailer showcasing Iono in-game, which you can see below.

Iono’s gameplay trailer also showcases a brand-new Pokemon to the Paldea region, known as Bellibolt. It’s an Electric-type frog Pokemon and is featured prominently in the trailer's second half while also having a spot on Iono’s battle team. Bellibolt joins hundreds of other Pokemon that populate the region, waiting for you to explore soon.

If you want to know more about this Pokemon Scarlet/Violet character, another trailer introduces her and Bellibolt. You can watch it below:

One detail that isn’t noted in the trailer is whether Bellibolt is a game-exclusive Pokemon. This is relevant because, in past titles, certain Pokemon were game-exclusive, meaning if you wanted it in the other version, you’d have to be traded it. One such case would be Tyranitar in Pokemon Diamond, as you can’t obtain it in Pokemon Pearl without it being traded.

Either way, the trailer also shows off a pre-order bonus for players looking to buy Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pre-ordering Pokemon Scarlet/Violet gives you a special version of Pikachu that knows Fly and has a Flying Tera Type, which cannot be obtained through normal gameplay.

Pre-ordered copies of the game will be able to redeem this reward from the release date (November 18th) until February 28th, 2023. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 18th, 2023.

