Menu
Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet New 14-Minute Long Footage Prepares Trainers for the Journey Ahead

Francesco De Meo
Oct 6, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

New Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet gameplay footage has been shared today, providing trainers a new look at the Paldean region and the new features in the upcoming games.

The new footage, which can be watched below, showcases the Let's Go mechanics that allow trainers to send Pokémon off by themselves to battle others and gather items, a new Girafarig evolution called Farigiraf, the Picnics mechanics, the Tera type Pokémon, customization options and more.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Super Mario Movie’s New Look for the Plumber Leaks and it’s a Bit Uncanny Valley

Every big journey begins with a single step! Take a peek at some of the adventure you'll find through the open world of Paldea!

Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, available 11/18!

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18th worldwide.

Journey through a new, open-world Pokémon adventure

Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns, and sprawling cities. Explore a wide-open world at your own pace and traverse land, water, and air by riding on a form-shifting Legendary Pokémon—Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. Choose either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through Paldea.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Nintendo Acquires Dynamo Pictures; Renames to Nintendo Pictures and Focuses on ‘Development of Visual Content’

Choose your own path as you strive for Champion Rank, take on Titan Pokémon, and face off against Team Star

There is no set path on your Paldea adventure, so you can weave freely through your Treasure Hunt consisting of three grand stories. Along Victory Road, you will challenge Gyms in different locations and aim to achieve Champion Rank. On the Path of Legends, take on gigantic Titan Pokémon that guard rare ingredients. And in ★ Starfall Street ★, you’ll use the new Auto Battle feature to take on Team Star grunts from your school in order to reach their boss.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order