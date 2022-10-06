Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet New 14-Minute Long Footage Prepares Trainers for the Journey Ahead

New Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet gameplay footage has been shared today, providing trainers a new look at the Paldean region and the new features in the upcoming games.

The new footage, which can be watched below, showcases the Let's Go mechanics that allow trainers to send Pokémon off by themselves to battle others and gather items, a new Girafarig evolution called Farigiraf, the Picnics mechanics, the Tera type Pokémon, customization options and more.

Every big journey begins with a single step! Take a peek at some of the adventure you'll find through the open world of Paldea!

Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, available 11/18!

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18th worldwide.

Journey through a new, open-world Pokémon adventure

Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns, and sprawling cities. Explore a wide-open world at your own pace and traverse land, water, and air by riding on a form-shifting Legendary Pokémon—Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. Choose either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through Paldea.

Choose your own path as you strive for Champion Rank, take on Titan Pokémon, and face off against Team Star

There is no set path on your Paldea adventure, so you can weave freely through your Treasure Hunt consisting of three grand stories. Along Victory Road, you will challenge Gyms in different locations and aim to achieve Champion Rank. On the Path of Legends, take on gigantic Titan Pokémon that guard rare ingredients. And in ★ Starfall Street ★, you’ll use the new Auto Battle feature to take on Team Star grunts from your school in order to reach their boss.