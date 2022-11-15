New Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Overview Trailer Released Ahead of This Week’s Global Launch

Ahead of this week’s global release, Nintendo has released a new Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet overview trailer.

The new trailer provides an overview of the game’s new features, characters, regions, Terastallization, starting Pokémon, and more. Be sure to check it out down below:

Nintendo officially announced the new entry in the franchise back in February of this year during Pokémon Day 2022. Aside from the two different Switch versions, Nintendo also announced a special Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Developed by GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet take a new evolutionary step in the Pokémon main series. Trainers can explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this wide-open world—in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.



As one of the main characters, Trainers will jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to begin their adventure, where they will have a different outfit depending on which game they are playing. Trainers will then choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey.



Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Height: 1′4″

Weight: 9 lbs.

Type: Grass

Ability: Overgrow

The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.



Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokémon

Height: 1′4″

Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Type: Fire

Ability: Blaze

The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.



Quaxly

Category: Duckling Pokémon

Height: 1′8″

Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Type: Water

Ability: Torrent

The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet launches worldwide for the Switch later this week on November 18. Want to learn more about this new entry in the series, check out our ‘Everything You Need to Know’ article here.