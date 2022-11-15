Menu
Company

New Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Overview Trailer Released Ahead of This Week’s Global Launch

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 15, 2022, 10:27 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
Day 1 Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Update 1.0.1

Ahead of this week’s global release, Nintendo has released a new Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet overview trailer.

The new trailer provides an overview of the game’s new features, characters, regions, Terastallization, starting Pokémon, and more.  Be sure to check it out down below:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Everything You Need to Know About this Free-Roam Safari

Nintendo officially announced the new entry in the franchise back in February of this year during Pokémon Day 2022. Aside from the two different Switch versions, Nintendo also announced a special Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
Developed by GAME FREAK inc., Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet take a new evolutionary step in the Pokémon main series. Trainers can explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this wide-open world—in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets. 
 
As one of the main characters, Trainers will jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to begin their adventure, where they will have a different outfit depending on which game they are playing. Trainers will then choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey.
 
Sprigatito
Category: Grass Cat Pokémon
Height:  1′4″
Weight:  9 lbs.
Type: Grass
Ability:  Overgrow
The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.  
 
Fuecoco
Category: Fire Croc Pokémon
Height: 1′4″
Weight: 21.6 lbs.
Type: Fire
Ability: Blaze
The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.
 
Quaxly
Category: Duckling Pokémon
Height: 1′8″
Weight: 13.4 lbs.
Type: Water
Ability: Torrent
The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.  
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet launches worldwide for the Switch later this week on November 18.  Want to learn more about this new entry in the series, check out our ‘Everything You Need to Know’ article here.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 321

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:16
Latest hardware updates (Nov 7-11, 2022). #hardware #shorts #youtubeshorts
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
Filter videos by
Order