Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Trailer Shows Off Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon, 4-Player Co-op, and Release Date.

The latest Pokemon Scarlet/Violet trailer has dropped and with it, we see more information surrounding the upcoming game's mechanics alongside a new cooperative feature that allows trainers to partner up with their friends to take the challenges the world has to offer head-on. The trailer also shows the game's release date to be in November 2022.

You can watch the latest Pokemon Scarlet/Violet trailer below:

“Open-World” Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to Launch Late 2022 on Nintendo Switch

So, let's tackle the most important tidbit of information. Pokemon Scarlet/Violet will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch come November 18, 2022. The trailer also revealed the appearance of the legendary Pokemon that will appear on the game's box art.

According to Nintendo, the new Legendary Pokémon (Koraidon and Miraidon) will be featured on each cover of the retail version of the game. The title logos are embellished with foil stamp-like designs that use these Legendary Pokémon as motifs. The packages of these games have a similar look to the covers of old books and evoke the feeling that a new story lies ahead.

The trailer also shows off one of the new features that will be available once the game drops. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, players will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with up to four players. That's right, you'll be able to play the game cooperatively with four of your friends.

Two new professors have also been shown to greet players in their Pokemon adventure. The professor who will aid players throughout their journey changes depending on the version of the game they pick. In Pokémon Scarlet, players will meet Professor Sada, and in Pokémon Violet, players will meet Professor Turo. Each professor is carrying out research into lore passed down in the region.

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. If you're hungering for a Pokemon-like game to play, Temtem is looking to be fully released in September.