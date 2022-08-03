Menu
Company

Three New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Pokémon Revealed Alongside Paldea Region

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 3, 2022
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

During today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast, three new Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have been revealed.

The 14-minute presentation showed the all-new Paldea region alongside the introduction of Fidough, a fairy-type Pokémon, Paldean Wooper, a poison/ground-type Pokémon, and Cetitan, an ice-type Pokémon (thanks Serebii).

Related StoryUle Lopez
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Trailer Shows Off Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon, 4-Player Co-op, and Release Date

The presentation also provided details about the new Terastal phenomenon, which allows Pokémon to Terastallize in order to boost their moves. For some Pokémon, the Terastal phenomenon allows for form changing. As also revealed during the presentation, raid battles will return to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. You can check out the new Pokémon Presents presentation down below.

Welcome to Paldea!
Players will start their adventure in the Paldea region, a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and mountain ranges. Players will find lots of people and Pokémon living together in a variety of locations, ranging from a farming village with bountiful harvests to a port town with a bustling marketplace. There are also Pokémon living in treetops, rivers, and other locations in the wilderness.

In the center of Paldea sits the largest city in the region: Mesagoza. It’s here that players will find either Naranja Academy or Uva Academy. In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the name of the school, its emblem, and its uniforms and other details will differ depending on which version of the game is played.

The Pokédex will be loaded on the Rotom Phone as an app. Players will be able to see a map of the entire Paldea region in the map app, which will show their current location. Players will also see all kinds of information, like nearby towns, Pokémon Centers and wild Pokémon.

Terastal Phenomenon
This phenomenon is found only in the Paldea region and makes Pokémon shine and glimmer like gems.
When a Pokémon Terastallizes, a Tera Jewel appears above the Pokémon’s head like a crown, and the Pokémon’s body glistens like a cut gemstone.

All Pokémon in Paldea can Terastallize to gain special power, and Terastallization allows players to enhance their battle strategies by increasing the power of any moves that have the same type as their Pokémon’s Tera Type. There are 18 types, meaning there are countless combinations of Pokémon and Tera Types.

Players can Terastallize a Pokémon once per battle and the transformation will last until the battle ends. Players will need a Tera Orb to Terastallize a Pokémon, which will need to be recharged after each use. Players can charge their Tera Orb by touching crystals overflowing with Terastal energy or by going to a Pokémon Center.

Tera Raid Battles
Tera Raid Battles occur in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet when three other players team up to take on a Terastallized wild Pokémon. Trainers can find other players to participate in a Tera Raid Battle through the Tera Raid Battle option, then choose to recruit allies or join someone else’s raid. To have a battle together with friends a player already knows, they’ll need to set a Link Code. This battle system has a time limit and allows players to continue attacking seamlessly without having to wait for other Trainers to choose their actions.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will launch on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order