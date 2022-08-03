Three New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Pokémon Revealed Alongside Paldea Region

During today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast, three new Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have been revealed.

The 14-minute presentation showed the all-new Paldea region alongside the introduction of Fidough, a fairy-type Pokémon, Paldean Wooper, a poison/ground-type Pokémon, and Cetitan, an ice-type Pokémon (thanks Serebii).

The presentation also provided details about the new Terastal phenomenon, which allows Pokémon to Terastallize in order to boost their moves. For some Pokémon, the Terastal phenomenon allows for form changing. As also revealed during the presentation, raid battles will return to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. You can check out the new Pokémon Presents presentation down below.

Welcome to Paldea!

Players will start their adventure in the Paldea region, a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and mountain ranges. Players will find lots of people and Pokémon living together in a variety of locations, ranging from a farming village with bountiful harvests to a port town with a bustling marketplace. There are also Pokémon living in treetops, rivers, and other locations in the wilderness. In the center of Paldea sits the largest city in the region: Mesagoza. It’s here that players will find either Naranja Academy or Uva Academy. In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the name of the school, its emblem, and its uniforms and other details will differ depending on which version of the game is played. The Pokédex will be loaded on the Rotom Phone as an app. Players will be able to see a map of the entire Paldea region in the map app, which will show their current location. Players will also see all kinds of information, like nearby towns, Pokémon Centers and wild Pokémon. Terastal Phenomenon

This phenomenon is found only in the Paldea region and makes Pokémon shine and glimmer like gems.

When a Pokémon Terastallizes, a Tera Jewel appears above the Pokémon’s head like a crown, and the Pokémon’s body glistens like a cut gemstone. All Pokémon in Paldea can Terastallize to gain special power, and Terastallization allows players to enhance their battle strategies by increasing the power of any moves that have the same type as their Pokémon’s Tera Type. There are 18 types, meaning there are countless combinations of Pokémon and Tera Types. Players can Terastallize a Pokémon once per battle and the transformation will last until the battle ends. Players will need a Tera Orb to Terastallize a Pokémon, which will need to be recharged after each use. Players can charge their Tera Orb by touching crystals overflowing with Terastal energy or by going to a Pokémon Center. Tera Raid Battles

Tera Raid Battles occur in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet when three other players team up to take on a Terastallized wild Pokémon. Trainers can find other players to participate in a Tera Raid Battle through the Tera Raid Battle option, then choose to recruit allies or join someone else’s raid. To have a battle together with friends a player already knows, they’ll need to set a Link Code. This battle system has a time limit and allows players to continue attacking seamlessly without having to wait for other Trainers to choose their actions.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will launch on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.