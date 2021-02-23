PlayStation State of Play Returns This Thursday, New Announcements and Deep Dives Promised

Get ready to lay eyes on some upcoming games PlayStation fans, because Sony has announced a new State of Play show is coming this Thursday. Sony is promising to shows off 10 PS5/PS4 games, which will include both unannounced projects and already-revealed third party titles. Here’s how Sony describes the upcoming State of Play…

[The latest] State of Play broadcast will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase. The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take. Can’t wait to hear what you think! And a quick note: there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead.

So, what might Sony be planning to show? They specifically state they’re going to provide updates on some of the games revealed during their June 2020 PS5 Showcase, which include Project Athia, Resident Evil Village, Pragmata, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Stray, Solar Ash, and more.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Coming to XSX, PS5, Switch, Upgrade $10 for Current Owners

As for first-party games, Sony already provided a bit of an update today, revealing Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to 2022. Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War Ragnarok are still slated for 2021, but there’s growing reason to doubt GoW will arrive this year. Hopefully the 2021 release calendar will be further clarified. As for those new announcements, it feels like it’s about time we got a first glimpse of The Last of Us Part II’s multiplayer mode, and what about that long-rumored Silent Hill revival?

The latest State of Play kicks off this Thursday (February 25) at 2pm PT. What are you expecting/hoping to see from Sony?