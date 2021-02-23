Horizon Forbidden West Hits Late 2021 Confirms Jim Ryan, God of War Ragnarok Not Mentioned

Our 2021 PlayStation 5 first-party lineup is seemingly coming into focus following a flurry of Sony announcements and interviews with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan this morning. Gran Turismo 7 has officially driven off to 2022, and when asked about the Sony’s 2021 PS5 lineup, Jim Ryan repeatedly mentioned three games – Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West. In a Japanese Famitsu interview, Ryan specifically says Horizon Forbidden West is a late-2021 game, which is something they’ve been shifty about nailing down (a hype trailer from 2020 stated late-2021, but since then the game has simply been listed as “coming in 2021”).

One game that was conspicuously not mentioned in any of today’s PR is the God of War Ragnarok. The mysterious GoW sequel was originally announced for 2021, but Jim Ryan didn’t speak a word about the game in any of his recent interviews. This did not go unnoticed, and reliable insider Jason Schreier chimed in with this response to the speculation…

I've got a nice shiny bridge to sell anyone who thinks God of War is coming out this year — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 23, 2021

Of course, a God of War Ragnarok delay has not been confirmed by Sony, so take this with a grain of salt. That said, pushing back the game would make sense – I think a lot of people were pretty skeptical of that 2021 release date to begin with, as the last GoW only came out in 2018. Sure, a AAA game can be made in three years, but Sony’s internal studios don’t tend to work that fast.

Horizon Forbidden West comes to PS4 and PS5 in late 2021. God of War Ragnarok (or whatever it ends being titled) has been announced for PS5 in 2021, but we’ll see if that happens.