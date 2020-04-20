PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Reveals Are Planned For May – Rumor

The E3 is usually when the big gaming announcements are made, but with the cancelation of this year's edition due to the current pandemic, Sony and Microsoft have shifted their plans regarding the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X reveals.

A few hours ago, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad revealed that a lot of planned reveals have been moved from the week the E3 2020 was supposed to take place. Some are happening earlier than June, while others will still happen on the E3 week or even later. The current pandemic, however, may actually force console manufacturers and publishers to change plans at the last minute.

This is the one time I will actually add a caveat, for the last sentence in this case, as we are living through an unprecedented situation and this is the one time where external factors such as COVID-19 could actually change plans right at the last minute. But we'll see. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 19, 2020

Following Ahmad's tweets, Video Games Chronicles reported that a source with knowledge of Sony's plans confirmed that the PlayStation 5 big reveal is currently planned for May.

One person with knowledge of Sony’s plans told VGC that the company was recently planning to hold its significant PlayStation 5 reveal in May. However, the firm has recently seen the COVID-19 pandemic disrupt its plans, including the release of The Last of Us 2, and so it’s unclear whether it will go ahead with its original marketing plans.

Microsoft is also planning an Xbox Series X reveal, alongside a digital E3 showcase.

It’s also been claimed Microsoft is planning reveals for May, in addition to a digital E3 showcase, which matches with what VGC has been told.

The current COVID-19 pandemic may force both Sony and Microsoft to change their plans, but if they are not changed, it may not take long to learn more about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We will keep you updated on the two next-generation consoles as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.