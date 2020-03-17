PlayStation 5 Tech Details Inbound for Tomorrow; Initially Planned to be Presented at GDC 2020

PlayStation 5 tech details will be revealed tomorrow by lead architect Mark Cerny, Sony has officially announced.

Following yesterday's Xbox Series X info blowout, and after months of waiting, Sony has now confirmed that PlayStation Lead architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep-dive into the system architecture of the PlayStation 5, and how it will shape the future of games. The broadcast can be watched on the official PlayStation Blog at 9am PT.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

Interestingly, as mentioned in a now deleted tweet from the official PlayStation Japan twitter account, this deep-dive was initially planned to be presented at this week's GDC. As we all know, GDC 2020 was canceled due to fear over COVID-19. Luckily, we screenshotted the tweet from PlayStation Japan: