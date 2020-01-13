E3 as we know it may be well and truly done for. Last year Sony threw a wrench into the normal video game news cycle, when they decided to not attend E3 2019, and now we know they won’t be attending in 2020 either. Last week rumors began to swirl that PlayStation was not yet a lock for E3 2020 and may be skipping for a second straight year, and today Sony confirmed the decision via this statement provided to GamesIndustry.biz…

After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.

There you go. If Sony isn’t going to attend E3 in a year when they’re launching a new console, they’re probably never going to return. At least, not until the show changes in a major way or there’s a shift in philosophy within Sony itself.

So, again, this raises the question of when the PlayStation 5 will be unveiled. The next big event on the calendar is Sony’s annual PlayStation Meeting, which usually happens in February. If the PS5 doesn’t show up there, it’s anybody’s guess. I suppose any one of those hundreds of consumer events could play host to the PS5 reveal.

What do you think about Sony no-showing E3 for the second straight year? If this is the beginning of the end for E3, will you miss the show? Or is it time for the event to go?