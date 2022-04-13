PlayStation 5 System Software Update 22.01-05.02.00 Is Now Live; Size Revealed
A new PlayStation 5 system software update has gone live, introducing some unspecified system performance improvements.
The new update, version 22.01-05.02.00, is around 1 GB big and doesn't seem to do much else other than introducing the aforementioned unspecified system performance improvements.
The latest major PlayStation 5 system software update, version 22.01-05.00.00, went live last month, introducing improvements to Game Base, Accessibility, Trophies, and more.
In (Game Base), we've updated the following:
- Voice chats are now called parties.
- For easier access, we've divided Game Base into three tabs: [Friends], [Parties] and [Messages].
- From the PlayStation 5 Game Base control menu and cards, you can now do the following:
View all your friends under the [Friends] tab in the control menu.
Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start Share Screen to use Share Play.
Add a player to a group, or create a new group directly from the messages card. You can also send video clips, images, quick messages and view a group's shared media from this card.
- Now when someone in a party is sharing their screen, you'll see the on air icon. You can check this in the [Parties] tab.
- The player search feature and friend requests are now under the [Friends] tab.
- We've made it easier to decline friend requests by adding a [Decline] button to your friend request list.
In (Accessibility), we've updated the following:
- We've updated the following for the PlayStation 5 screen reader:
The screen reader is now supported in six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Korean.
The screen reader can now read aloud notifications.
- You can now enable mono audio for headphones so that the same audio is played from both the left and right headphones.
While your headphones are connected, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] and then turn on [Mono Audio for Headphones]. Alternatively, go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Display and Sound] and then turn on [Mono Audio for Headphones].
- You can now show a tick on enabled settings so you can easily see that they're turned on.
Go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Display and Sound] and then turn on [Show Tick on Enabled Settings].
The PlayStation 5 is now available for purchase worldwide.