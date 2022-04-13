PlayStation 5 System Software Update 22.01-05.02.00 Is Now Live; Size Revealed

A new PlayStation 5 system software update has gone live, introducing some unspecified system performance improvements.

The new update, version 22.01-05.02.00, is around 1 GB big and doesn't seem to do much else other than introducing the aforementioned unspecified system performance improvements.

The latest major PlayStation 5 system software update, version 22.01-05.00.00, went live last month, introducing improvements to Game Base, Accessibility, Trophies, and more.

In (Game Base), we've updated the following: Voice chats are now called parties. For easier access, we've divided Game Base into three tabs: [Friends], [Parties] and [Messages]. From the PlayStation 5 Game Base control menu and cards, you can now do the following:

View all your friends under the [Friends] tab in the control menu.

Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start Share Screen to use Share Play.

Add a player to a group, or create a new group directly from the messages card. You can also send video clips, images, quick messages and view a group's shared media from this card. Now when someone in a party is sharing their screen, you'll see the on air icon. You can check this in the [Parties] tab. The player search feature and friend requests are now under the [Friends] tab. We've made it easier to decline friend requests by adding a [Decline] button to your friend request list. In (Accessibility), we've updated the following: We've updated the following for the PlayStation 5 screen reader:

The screen reader is now supported in six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Korean.

The screen reader can now read aloud notifications. You can now enable mono audio for headphones so that the same audio is played from both the left and right headphones.

While your headphones are connected, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] and then turn on [Mono Audio for Headphones]. Alternatively, go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Display and Sound] and then turn on [Mono Audio for Headphones]. You can now show a tick on enabled settings so you can easily see that they're turned on.

Go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Display and Sound] and then turn on [Show Tick on Enabled Settings].

