[Updated: Notes] New PlayStation 5 System Software Update 22.01-05.00 Released; VRR Support To Be Released Shortly

[Update] Sony has released the full release notes for PlayStation 5 System Software Update 22.01-05.00. You'll find them below.

Version: 22.01-05.00.00 In (Game Base), we've updated the following: Voice chats are now called parties. For easier access, we've divided Game Base into three tabs: [Friends], [Parties] and [Messages]. From the Game Base control menu and cards, you can now do the following:

View all your friends under the [Friends] tab in the control menu.

Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start Share Screen to use Share Play.

Add a player to a group, or create a new group directly from the messages card. You can also send video clips, images, quick messages and view a group's shared media from this card. Now when someone in a party is sharing their screen, you'll see the on air icon. You can check this in the [Parties] tab. The player search feature and friend requests are now under the [Friends] tab. We've made it easier to decline friend requests by adding a [Decline] button to your friend request list. In (Accessibility), we've updated the following: We've updated the following for the screen reader:

The screen reader is now supported in six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Korean.

The screen reader can now read aloud notifications. You can now enable mono audio for headphones so that the same audio is played from both the left and right headphones.

While your headphones are connected, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] and then turn on [Mono Audio for Headphones]. Alternatively, go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Display and Sound] and then turn on [Mono Audio for Headphones]. You can now show a tick on enabled settings so you can easily see that they're turned on.

Go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Display and Sound] and then turn on [Show Tick on Enabled Settings]. In (Trophies), we've updated the following: The visual design of trophy cards and the trophy list has been updated. You can now see suggestions for which trophies to earn on the trophy tracker when you're playing a game. For the features available from the Create menu, we've updated the following: You can now start Share Screen and stream your gameplay to an open party. We've added a new feature: Voice Command (Preview). Voice Command (Preview) understands speech commands for finding and opening games, apps and settings, as well as controlling media playback. To get started, go to [Settings] > [Voice Command] and turn on [Enable Voice Command (Preview)]. Then, call out “Hey, PlayStation!” and ask your PS5 to do something. You can use this feature to help you find and open games, apps and settings, control your media without even touching a button and much more. Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with PSN accounts in the US and UK. We've added Ukrainian language support. Other updated features We made the following improvement in game library: Under the [Your Collection] tab, you can now filter your games by genre to find the games you want to play more quickly. We've pinned PlayStation Plus to the left edge of the games home screen. You can now redeem monthly games more quickly. Get easier access to the PS Plus game collections from your home screen. We've added a button guide to show you how to reload and zoom while using the internet browser. If you want to report something that someone in a party said, there are now visual indicators for you to identify who was speaking. This will help PlayStation Safety take appropriate action based on your report. We've made the console safer for child accounts: When viewing a purchased or installed game they're restricted from playing, the background image of the game is hidden. Activity cards, such as those displayed in the control centre or game hub, won't be displayed for age-restricted games. Now you can keep the games or apps you choose on your home screen. When focused on a game or app, press the options button to open the options menu and select [Keep in Home]. The games and apps you choose to keep will stay on your home screen. You can keep a maximum of 5 games and apps on each home screen. You can now have three more games and apps appearing on your home screen. We've changed the appearance of the User's Guide to make it easier to view. If you prefer the old appearance, you can change it back. We now support more emojis. We changed the keyboard layout for Polish.

We've updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

[Original story] PlayStation 5 system software update 22.01.05.00 has just been rolled out by Sony.

GTA V Runs Notably Better on PS5 than Xbox Series X, Performance Rough on Xbox Series S

The new firmware update for Sony’s next-gen console updates to the system software from version 21.02-04.51.00 to 22.01-05.00. As for the contents of this system update, the new firmware includes new features on PS5 (as well as PS4), including the ability to create or join Open and Closed Parties on PS5 and PS4 consoles. In addition, this update also offers UI enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards, as well as accessibility features like mono audio for headphones.

In addition, PS5 owners in the US and UK will be able test drive a Voice Command (Preview) feature that lets them find and open games, apps, and settings, as well as control media playback with their voice (English language setting only). These features were previously introduced in the PS5 system beta from last month.

Although not included with this update, Sony did also confirm that the PS5 will soon receive Variable Refresh Rate support (VRR).

We’re also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months. On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch. As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Both VRR and this secondary option can be turned on or off. Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you’re using and game you’re playing. As we get closer to the feature’s release, we’ll share more details, including some of the games that will enable VRR support through a game patch.

We’ll update you as soon as the full release notes for this update become available.