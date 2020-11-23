PS5 VRR Support to Be Added in Future Software Update, Sony Confirms

Owners of HDMI 2.1 equipped televisions couldn't have been happy to learn that PS5 VRR support is not currently available at launch, despite Sony's next-generation console technically supporting the HDMI 2.1 specification. This is even more of a disappointment because Microsoft has supported Variable Refresh Rate since the Xbox One X, which launched three years ago.

Wccftech readers are very familiar with the technology, first pioneered by NVIDIA with G-SYNC gaming monitors and later by AMD with FreeSync. The DisplayPort spec has included Adaptive-Sync since 2014 and now, at last, the latest HDMI 2.1 spec enabled it as well.

In short, Variable Refresh Rate allows the display to synchronize with the current frame rate that the GPU from the PC (or, in this case, the console) is outputting. This, in turn, ensures there is no tearing whatsoever and even stuttering is reduced, in addition to input lag when compared to the classic VSync technique.

This is one of the biggest advantages Microsoft's Xbox Series X has over the PS5, as demonstrated by Digital Foundry in their recent Assassin's Creed Valhalla analysis.

Now, there's good news coming out of the official PlayStation Blog FAQ, which was updated to mention that a future software update will indeed enable PS5 VRR support for compatible games.

Will PS5 support 4K at 120Hz modes? Yes, PS5 supports the HDMI 2.1 specification. HDMI 2.1 supports 4K 120Hz, but HDMI 2.1-compatible 4K TVs have not yet fully penetrated the market. Does PS5 support VRR?

PS5 hardware supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) through HDMI 2.1. After a future system software update, PS5 owners will be able to use the VRR feature of compatible TVs when playing games that support VRR.

It shouldn't be too hard for game developers to add Variable Refresh Rate support to their PS5 games, though we reckon. Unfortunately, there's no ETA yet on when this would be available, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as it's coming. Stay tuned.