PS5 Sales Surpass 25 Million Globally as Sony Shifts Another 3.3 Million Consoles; Consoles Being Stocked up for Holiday Season

PS5 sales have now surpassed 25 million units globally, Sony has just announced.

Sony just published its financial results for the 2nd quarter of FY2022 and during this quarter, the company managed to ship another 3.3 million PS5 consoles - the same amount of shipped consoles as during the same quarter last year. Back in July of this year, Sony reported that PS5 shipments had reached 21.7 million worldwide, up 400.000 compared to the previous quarter, which ended on March 31, 2022.

Although it appears that there hasn't been hardware growth compared to last year, the published inventory numbers for each of Sony's segments, suggest that the company is stocking up inventory for the upcoming holiday season. As mentioned by industry analyst Benji Sales, Sony is preparing to ship a lot of PS5 consoles in the coming months. Both the recently-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok are expected to greatly boost PlayStation 5 hardware sales.

It means Sony is prepping to ship a ton of consoles for the Holidays. Huge amount of inventory in the channels — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) November 1, 2022

Sony launched the PS5 worldwide back in November 2020. As reported in April of 2021, PS5 sales surpassed 7.8 globally, outpacing PlayStation 4 sales. Back in June of this year, Sony reported having shipped 20 million consoles with the company promising to ramp up production.

We are thrilled to share that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally. Since PS5's launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and we want to take this time to thank the fans for their support. Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play.

To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one.