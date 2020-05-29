PlayStation 5 Digital Showcase Event Confirmed For June 4th

After weeks of speculation and rumors, the PlayStation 5 digital showcase event has finally been announced officially.

The first look at the games coming to the next-generation PlayStation will be on June 4th at 1:00 pm PDT. The presentation will be one hour long and it will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

On the Official PlayStation Blog, Jim Ryan also confirmed that next week's event is only the start of a series of PlayStation 5 updates that will be coming in the future, so we should expect to receive news more often.

This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console and its games as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.