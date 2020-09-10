PlayStation 5 Price Tag Reportedly Slashed by Sony to Match up With Xbox Series X and S

This week we finally found out how much we’d be paying for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles -- $300 for the Xbox Series S and $500 for the Xbox Series X. Fairly reasonable, all things considered! Of course, now attention turns to Sony and the PlayStation 5, which still lacks a price tag. We’ve heard all sorts of rumors that Sony is struggling to keep the price of the PS5 down due to expensive components like its cutting-edge solid-state drive, so should we be bracing ourselves?

Perhaps not, per a new report from the usually-reliable folks at Gamereactor. According to their sources, the price point Sony originally had in mind for the PS5 was “considerably” higher than the $300/$500 Microsoft settled on for their new consoles. Thankfully, Sony has since chopped the price of the PS5 to bring it in line with the competition. Specifically, the disc-less PS5 will now reportedly cost $400 and the version with a disc drive will cost $500.

Now, take this all with a grain of salt, but it seems plausible. It was pretty obvious Microsoft and Sony were playing a game of chicken – waiting to see what price their competitor announced so they could adjust their own. Microsoft just happened to have their hand forced by leaks. According to insiders like Jeff Grubb, both Microsoft and Sony will be selling their new consoles at a loss at first, so once you already commit to that, it isn’t that big a deal to adjust your price tag.

Yes. It's taking a loss on both the S and X, and it seems like it's taking a bigger loss on S. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 9, 2020

Yo, maybe Sony will take the huge loss again, but would you? The way people talk about PlayStation 5, they should be able to sell it starting at $500 and do just fine. And even that would be taking a loss. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 9, 2020

So, what do you think the PlayStation 5 will ultimately cost? When will Sony finally let the cat out of the bag?