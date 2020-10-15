Xbox Series X Optimized Titles Launch Day List Released by Microsoft
Microsoft has just released the official list of Xbox Series X optimized titles at launch. It turns out that there's going to be exactly 30 of them on November 10th, which is when Microsoft's high-end next-generation console will be made available globally (provided you've reserved a unit, of course).
Predictably, the list of Xbox Series X optimized titles includes several of the first-party games released recently by Microsoft Studios, with a few exceptions: Bleeding Edge, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, Tell Me Why, and perhaps most puzzlingly, Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Of course, these could be added in the next few months.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)
Microsoft also reckons that Cyberpunk 2077 will 'look and play best' on its next-generation consoles compared to the competition, even though we already know CD PROJEKT RED won't deliver a fully optimized next-generation version of its massively anticipating open world game until next year.
It should be noted that this list of Xbox Series X optimized titles is also valid for the Xbox Series S, though of course, the optimizations may not be as extensive or game-changing on the cheaper and less powerful console.
Are you planning to buy an Xbox Series X or S on November 10th? Let us know below.
