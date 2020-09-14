PlayStation 5 New Stunning Ad Released Online

A new stunning PlayStation 5 ad has been released online today.

The new ad, called The Edge, has been released exclusively through Variety, and it is meant to evoke some of the feelings you would get from the PlayStation 5 console, according to Eric Lempel, Global Head of Marketing. Needless to say, it looks amazing.

We want to excite and thrill you. We want to show them a path to the mysterious unknown… what you’re seeing is them coming to the edge and then going beyond. And really, that’s what we’re trying to signal here. It’s not about the features. It’s a brand spot.

Like the first PlayStation 5 ad, The Edge doesn't really show anything new regarding the console and the upcoming next-gen games. Eric Lempel confirmed, however, that this will be changing soon.

You’re going to see a lot of the games start to play into these campaigns very quickly

A new look at the PlayStation 5 and its upcoming games will come later this week, on September 16th. The event will be around 40 minutes long and it will provide new information on games releasing on the console at launch and beyond.

Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

The PlayStation 5 will be released before the end of the year worldwide. Price and release date have yet to be confirmed.