PlayStation 5 Gets Its First Ever TV Ad, Hinting at Imminent Announcements

The first ever PlayStation 5 television ad surfaced online today, possibly hinting at more announcements coming shortly.

The new ad, which has been originally shared by PlayStation Hungary, doesn't really show anything new, but the fact that it is ready to air may hint at pre-orders opening soon and a price announcement. You can take a look at the ad right below.

New PS5 ad. (In Hungarian only for now lol) pic.twitter.com/ZIPd0DWITQ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 20, 2020

The previous State of Play, while not focused on the PlayStation 5 first-party games, provided some updates on several titles coming to the next-gen Sony console, but no info on pricing. With the console releasing before the end of the year, and pre-orders still not opening, it is likely that an announcement regarding the console's price has to be made in the very near future.

And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode. There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem.

The PlayStation 5 will release as a standard edition, complete with a Blu-ray drive and as a Digital Edition. The two models will feature slightly different design, but the same PlayStation gaming experience.

At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.

The PlayStation 5 launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console's price and pre-order as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.