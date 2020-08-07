The PlayStation 5 Generational Transition Will Be Easier Than Most, God of War Director Says

Moving from one console generation to the next can be rather difficult for developers, but it seems like this won't be the case with the PlayStation 5.

Speaking during the latest episode of Animal Talking, God of War director Cory Barlog commented on the next-generation transition, saying that this time will be a little different and that he thinks he will not have to go back to square one.

With every generation, it always feels like we master the generation, right, then it's like 'oh, there's a new one coming up,' and you're like 'but I just finally got this one. But I think this is going to be a little bit different. It feels like we've got a really good foundation of understanding, so transitioning between generations is going to be a little bit less of a massive leap of faith.

Cory Barlog also talked about what most excites him about the PlayStation 5, revealing that the SSD will allow his team to do some very cool stuff. He also highlighted how the next-gen will see a lot of interesting surprises from different studios.

Cory Barlog and Sony Santa Monica haven't announced their first PlayStation 5 project yet, but it is being speculated that it will be the sequel to God of War, the excellent fourth entry in the series released on PlayStation 4 two years ago. Rumors stated that the game would be revealed during this months' State of Play, but no announcement has been made during the show. Considering how God of War ended, however, there is no doubt that a sequel is coming so it's just a matter of when this game will actually release.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. Release date and pricing info has yet to be confirmed officially.