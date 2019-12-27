PlayStation 5 May Not Be Be Using AMD Hardware For Ray Tracing – Rumor

The PlayStation 5, like the Xbox One Series X, will be powered by AMD's technology, but it seems like the hardware solution for ray tracing will not be coming from the company, according to a recent leak.

Komachi Ensaka, a well-known leaker, recently posted some new findings for chips codenamed Sparkman, Arden, Oberon, and Ariel. The first two are rumored to be related to the Xbox Series X, while the latter are rumored to be related to the PlayStation 5, as reported a while back.

The new findings are very interesting as Sparkman and Arden have ray tracing and variable rate shading mentioned, while Oberon and Ariel don't. If they are indeed related to the PlayStation 5 console, this means that Sony will not be using AMD technology for ray tracing and variable rate shading.

I can confirm @KOMACHI_ENSAKA's findings there. As far as that source goes, both Sparkman & Arden have RT & VRS mentioned, Oberon & Ariel don't — _rogame (@_rogame) December 27, 2019

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have yet to be revealed in full, but it is being rumored that they are very close in power. In a recent report, it's revealed that Sony's next-gen console is ahead in terms of performance, but the gap is expected to be closed before release.

Right now, game performance is better on PS5. I believe that is probably because PS5 development hardware and software are in a more advanced state. I fully expect Scarlett to close that gap once they ship more mature dev kits and software. It must be said, since software, not hardware, is a traditional Microsoft area of expertise, it's very possible that they could ultimately deliver more advanced DirectX development software, in the end, allowing games to run better on Scarlett even if the hardware is less capable.

PlayStation 5 launches next year worldwide. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more details come in on the matter, so stay tuned for all the latest news.