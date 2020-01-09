Pitaka has changed the charging game with the announcement of the Air Omni, which happens to be a 6-in-1 MFi Certified charging solution for your iPhone and iPad.

Pitaka Announces the Ultimate Charging Solution for All iPhone and iPad Users Out there with Air Omni

We don't quite think of Pitaka as a company that makes chargers primarily for a living, but they do make some of the finest thin cases around. With that in mind, the company is looking to take a new direction with the announcement of its new Air Omni 'charging station.' It's a 6-in-1 solution charging solution that happens to be MFi Certified, meaning that it complies perfectly with standards set by Apple, and it is a huge deal here.

The reason why this is a 6-in-1 charger is quite simple. It has a convertible Lightning / USB-C docking station, one USB-A port on the side alongside USB-C, an Apple Watch charging base and you can wirelessly charge two devices at once. Basically what the last part means is that you can drop your iPhone or AirPods on the wireless charging pad and they will charge up as they normally would on any regular charging pad. But wait, there is more here. There's even a hidden storage drawer in this thing. Mind blown yet?

Here's the official literature straight from the Air Omni press release:

The Air Omni supports charging for a mix of up to six iOS and Android devices, including smartphones, a smartwatch, wireless earbuds, a tablet, and any other MFi, USB-A, USB-C, or Lightning enabled device.

“At PITAKA, our focus is to bring harmony to the technical universe,” said James Cheng, founder of PITAKA. “Our aim is to transform daily life with innovative, high quality products that can simplify the technology that surrounds us.”

“By combining inventive designs with the finest materials, infused with the philosophy of a seamless experience, we have crafted an interconnected product line to make life easier, more convenient, and aesthetically pleasing, creating a lifestyle within the technology universe.”

Though we highly recommend that you pair the Air Omni with an iOS ecosystem, but you can definitely use it with Android devices too.

There's no word on pricing and availability yet but we will update this post as soon as we have more details.

